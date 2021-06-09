Denver police looking for suspect in aggravated robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – Police need help identifying a suspect (pictured above) in an aggravated robbery on Monday.

The Denver Police Department said the robbery happened at 3190 West 38th Ave. about 11:23 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, green shirt and camouflage pants.

Police say he was last seen fleeing in a black sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.