Denver police looking for suspect in aggravated robbery

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

Aggravated robbery suspect

DENVER (KDVR) – Police need help identifying a suspect (pictured above) in an aggravated robbery on Monday.

The Denver Police Department said the robbery happened at 3190 West 38th Ave. about 11:23 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s or 40s, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a black hat, black jacket, green shirt and camouflage pants.

Police say he was last seen fleeing in a black sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

