Denver Metro Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information on this robbery suspect.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department needs assistance in recognizing a person wanted for aggravated robbery.

The aggravated robbery occurred on Jan. 24 early in the morning at 4:51 a.m. The robbery took place at America’s Best Value Inn Motel located at 3975 Peoria Way.

Denver Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for any information on this suspect, pictured above. Anyone with tips can call 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the reward.