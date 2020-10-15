Denver police looking for suspect in 2 October burglaries

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a suspect wanted in two burglaries.

The first incident occurred on Oct, 2 between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., the second incident took place on Oct. 5 between 2:50 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Both burglaries were in the 1300 block of Speer Boulevard.

Police are looking for a white man who appears to be in 20s to 30s. He has a shaved head, a beard and is about 5’9” with a slim build.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.