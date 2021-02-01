Denver police looking for shooting suspect caught on RTD camera

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are hoping someone can identify a suspect involved in a shooting Sunday evening in the area of North Peoria Street and East Albrook Drive.

Authorities say the suspect confronted the shooting victim on a RTD bus. The suspect is described as a black male, late teens or early 20s, has dreadlocks with blonde or gold tips, and was wearing a white Champion hoodie with grey/black shoes.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and earn up a reward of up to $2,000.