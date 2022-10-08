DENVER — Denver police made an arrest of the person believed to be the other driver in a morning hit-and-run car crash Saturday at 6th Avenue and Grant Street, authorities reported.

Suspect information will be available later in the day.

The hit-and-run was between two drivers and the call came in at 7:58 a.m.

“It involved two motorists, and (the other) took off,” a spokesman for the Denver Police Department said.

“One person has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” police stated on Twitter. “Expect delays in the area.”

There is no description of the car that left the scene, authorities said.

Any witnesses who saw the crash can call Crimestoppers at (720) 713-7867.