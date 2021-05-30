Missing 10-year-old boy found safe

Elias Armstrong,10, was reported missing Sunday. He was last seen Friday at 1 p.m. in the area of 30th Avenue and North Downing Street. (Photo credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) – UPDATE, May 30, 10:20 a.m.: The Denver Police Department said Sunday morning that 10-year-old Elias Armstrong has been found safe.

UPDATE: Elias has been located and is safe. Thank you for your help! — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 30, 2021

ORIGINAL: Police in Denver are looking for a missing 10-year-old boy who is in need of medication.

Elias Armstrong was reported missing Sunday. He was last seen Friday at 1 p.m. in the area of 30th Avenue and North Downing Street.

Armstrong was wearing a red t-shirt and grey sweats. He is 4-foot-10, with black hair and brown eyes.

At this time, there doesn’t appear to be any suspicious circumstances, police say.

If anyone has seen him, they can call 720-913-2000.