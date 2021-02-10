Denver police looking for liquor store robbery suspects

Two suspects are wanted in Denver for robbing a liquor store. (Photo credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are hoping the public can help identify two suspects wanted for a robbery that happened Feb. 2 at a liquor store on South Sheridan Boulevard.

The robbery occurred around 9:05 p.m. at 1480 S. Sheridan Blvd.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 22 to 29 years of age, and approximately 5 feet 7 inches.

The second suspect is a Hispanic female, 22 to 29 years of age, and 5 feet tall.

The suspects were associated with a red Toyota Rav 4 SUV, shown in the picture below.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Police are offering a reward of up to $2,000.