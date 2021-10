DENVER (KDVR) – Police are hoping someone can provide more information about a driver who hit a pedestrian on Interstate 70 and left the scene.

Around 12:15 a.m., a witness called police to report the hit-and-run at I-70 and North Pecos Street. The vehicle collided with a person on the highway. That person sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).