Denver police looking for driver who hit and injured pedestrian

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are searching for a driver who left the scene after hitting a pedestrian on Oct. 4 at 10:26 p.m.

A black sedan hit the pedestrian in the 1500 block of East Colfax Avenue, between Franklin Street and Humboldt Street.

Police said the driver, described and a man wearing black pants and a white t-shirt, made a U-turn and parked after the crash. He spoke to the victim and bystanders and then left the scene.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries. There is no update on the condition of that person.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.