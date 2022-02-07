Denver police looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

Denver police are looking for this vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is looking for any information on the driver of a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run.

According to police, on Feb. 6 at 2 a.m. a car collided with a pedestrian in the 600 block of South Eliot Street. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle pictured above was seen leaving the area immediately after the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the $2,000 reward.