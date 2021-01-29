Denver police looking for driver in hit-and-run on North Sheridan

The Toyota RAV4 and person wanted in the hit-and-run on Sheridan Boulevard. Credit: Denver police

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a driver who hit and seriously injured a pedestrian on Jan. 16 before leaving the scene.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run occurred about 8:23 p.m. on Jan. 16 at the Stinker gas station at 1015 N. Sheridan Blvd.

The suspect vehicle was last seen leaving the gas station, traveling southbound on Sheridan.

Police are seeking the person pictured above as a person of interest.

The Toyota RAV4 wanted in the hit-and-run. Credit: Denver police

DPD released images from gas station video – pictured above – of the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is a 2013-2015 Toyota RAV4.

The SUV is missing a fog light and has damage to the front passenger side, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.