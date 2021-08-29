Denver police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run with motorcycle

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed with a motorcycle early Sunday morning, killing a passenger on the motorcycle.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the crash at East Evans Avenue and South Williams Street, where an adult female was pronounced deceased and the adult male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Police have not given a description of the vehicle or driver, but they are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

