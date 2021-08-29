Denver police looking for driver in fatal hit-and-run with motorcycle

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Police car lights in night time (Getty)

DENVER (KDVR) – Police in Denver are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed with a motorcycle early Sunday morning, killing a passenger on the motorcycle.

Shortly before 1 a.m., police responded to the crash at East Evans Avenue and South Williams Street, where an adult female was pronounced deceased and the adult male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Police have not given a description of the vehicle or driver, but they are asking anyone with information to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories