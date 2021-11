Denver police are looking for a car stolen during a homicide. (credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are asking the public’s help to find a car that was stolen during a homicide.

The murder happened Thursday around 5:45 p.m. in the area of East 12th Avenue and North Vine Street.

The victim’s car, a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with Colorado dealer plates, was taken during the incident.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for anyone with information. Call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.