Denver police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say the man pictured in these photos is wanted for an aggravated robbery on May 21.

The robbery occurred at 1355 Santa Fe Drive around 9:21 p.m. The suspect was last seen running down eastbound on West 14th Avenue.

Aggravated robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a a white man, between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches with a slim build. He was wearing a black hat, mask, jacket and pants.

Aggravated robbery suspect

Up to $2,000 in reward is being offered for information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories