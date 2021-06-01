Denver police looking for aggravated robbery suspect

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police say the man pictured in these photos is wanted for an aggravated robbery on May 21.

The robbery occurred at 1355 Santa Fe Drive around 9:21 p.m. The suspect was last seen running down eastbound on West 14th Avenue.



Aggravated robbery suspect

The suspect is described as a a white man, between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches with a slim build. He was wearing a black hat, mask, jacket and pants.



Up to $2,000 in reward is being offered for information. Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 to remain anonymous.