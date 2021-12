DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect in an assault of an at-risk adult.

The assault occurred on Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. in a business near West Florida Avenue and South Tennyson Street.

Those with information are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.