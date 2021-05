DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Police are asking for information about two suspects, pictured above, in an aggravated robbery on May 21.

The robbery occurred about 2:58 p.m. at the Clouds Vape Shop, 2238 South Colorado Boulevard.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.