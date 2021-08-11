Denver police looking for 2 suspects in July robbery

DENVER (KDVR) – Police need help identifying two suspects in a robbery that happened on July 11 abut 1:40 a.m.

The Denver Police Department said the robbery happened near 1300 West Florida Avenue.



Suspects in Denver robbery (Credit: DPD)

The male suspect is described as a white or Hispanic, medium height and slim build. The female suspect is described as a white or Hispanic, medium height and build. Both are pictured above.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.