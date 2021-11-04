Denver police look for suspect in shooting near Habibi’s Hookah Café

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault and shooting.

The incident occurred near the Habibi’s Hookah Café, at East Colorado Avenue and South Broadway Street, on Oct. 10 about 3 a.m.





Suspect in Habibi’s Hookah Café robbery (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and short blonde hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, dark jeans, sunglasses and a red bandana at the time of the incident.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.