DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police lifted a shelter-in-place order on Sunday morning after they say they had arrested three “fleeing” suspects.

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted that officers were attempting to contact the suspects in the area of West Byers Place and South Tejon Street. At the time, a perimeter was set up and a shelter-in-place had been issued for the general area.

DPD said the incident remains under investigation.

#Denver Officers are attempting to contact three fleeing suspects in the area of W Byers and S Tejon. A perimeter had been established and a shelter-in-place has been issued for the general area. Updates will be provided on this thread as they come available. pic.twitter.com/I3Wg13VXO4 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 21, 2021