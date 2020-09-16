Denver police kill armed man on Colorado Boulevard

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says a man was killed after ignoring commands while pulling a gun from his waistband.

Police were called on a report of a man with a gun at 10:30 p.m. in the 2500 block of South Colorado Boulevard.

When police arrived, they saw a man on the west side of the street with what looked like a gun protruding from his waistband.

DPD said commands were issued to the man but he disregarded them and began to withdraw a gun from his waistband.

Police said shots were fired by officers and the adult white male was wounded. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting will be investigated by the Denver Police Department, the Aurora Police Department and the officer of independent monitor, which is part of officer-involved shooting protocol.

Officer involved shooting update, 2400 S Colorado Blvd. pic.twitter.com/Y3m8VbnuDO — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 16, 2020

The man’s name and age have not yet been released.