Denver police shoot person on South Federal Boulevard

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver Police on Wednesday evening shot someone on South Federal Boulevard.

Police said one person was transported to the hospital from the scene at 2600 S. Federal Blvd. No officers were injured.

Federal Boulevard is closed in both directions at West Harvard Avenue, according to police.

UPDATE: One person transported to the hospital from this scene, condition unknown. No officers injured. Please continue to watch this thread for additional updates on this incident. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 20, 2021

The shooting comes five days after Denver Police shot and killed a man they said was firing a handgun in the Barnum neighborhood and later, during a pursuit, at police.