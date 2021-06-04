Denver Police: Officers shoot man firing handgun in park ‘full of people’ in Northeast Park Hill

DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple officers on Friday evening shot a man reportedly firing out of a vehicle in a park “full of people” in Northeast Park Hill, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police responded just after 5:30 p.m. to the park in the 3800 block of Olive Street, near the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center.

“Thankfully, no one was struck, but we don’t know what his intended target was,” Thomas said.

“Several witnesses called 911 to report that there was an individual circling the park here firing shots out of a vehicle,” Division Chief Ron Thomas said.

Thomas said officers located the suspect vehicle on the east side of the park and saw him with a handgun. He said multiple officers fired several gunshots at the suspect when he refused commands to drop the weapon.

This is the fifth Officer Involved Shooting with @DenverPolice so far this year. @KDVR @channel2kwgn — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 5, 2021

Thomas said officers rendered medical aid. An ambulance arrived on scene and transported the suspect to Denver Health, where his condition is unknown.

Police said the 3800 block of Olive Street, East 38th Avenue between Newport Street and Olive Street and East 39th Avenue between Olive Street and Oneida Street were closed for the investigation.

