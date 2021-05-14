Denver police kill alleged shooter after pursuit through southwest Denver

Denver Police block the roadway near First Avenue and Quitman Street, where officers shot and killed an alleged shooter after a pursuit through southwest Denver on May 14, 2021. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE (6:13 p.m.) Denver Police say they shot and killed a person Friday afternoon after a pursuit through southwest Denver that ended in the Barnum neighborhood.

The police response began with a report of shots fired near a playground in the area of Morrison Road and West Ohio Avenue, Division Chief Ron Thomas said in a press conference Friday. The caller said the person, identified only as a male, got into a dark-colored vehicle.

When police responded, the male got into a vehicle and fled when police tried to stop him, Thomas said. Police then pursued him through southwest Denver, into Lakewood and back into Denver.

“We believe that along the pursuit, that he fired rounds at officers along the route of the pursuit,” Thomas said. “So very dangerous situation.”

The person lost control of the vehicle and crashed as the pursuit approached Perry Street, Thomas said.

Police said the male refused to surrender then pulled a handgun and fired several rounds at police. Officers returned fire, and the person died at a hospital, Thomas said.

No other people were hurt by gunfire, he said.

UPDATE (5:43 p.m.) Sources tell FOX31 that police officers shot a suspected carjacker who opened fire on police.

UPDATE (5:17 p.m.) Denver police said one male suspect was shot and taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown. No officers were injured.

ORIGINAL: The Denver Police Department was involved in a shooting Friday afternoon in southwest Denver.

The shooting happened near West First Avenue and South Perry Street, on the far west end of the Barnum neighborhood’s border with Barnum West.

ALERT: There is a large police presence in the area of W 1st & Perry St due to an officer-involved shooting. Roads closed in the area, motorist are advised to use alternate routes. This is an active investigation, updates are forthcoming and will be posted to this thread. #Denver pic.twitter.com/zZVBXJgvgo — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) May 14, 2021

