DENVER (KDVR) — An officer with the Denver Police Department was involved in a two-car crash on Thursday night.

An officer, an arrestee and a “motorist” were transported to a local hospital, according to the Denver Police Department.

It happened near West Hampden Avenue and South Kendall Street.

Sources tell FOX31 the officer is at Denver Health and is in stable condition.

