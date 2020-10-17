Denver police investigating shooting near Union Station; one taken to hospital

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday night near Union Station.

At 11:12 p.m., DPD said the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Wewatta Street, which is just north of Union Station.

One person was taken to the hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown.

Authorities have not yet released additional information about the shooting, including whether a suspect has been apprehended.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.