DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department investigated a shooting at 17th Avenue and Esplanade near East High School Monday afternoon.

Eastbound 17th Street was closed due to the investigation.

A victim was found and transported, DPD said in a Twitter post at 2:57 p.m. According to its website, classes at East High School end for the day at 3:20 p.m.

Investigators were working to develop suspect information.

East High School was placed on a secure perimeter status at the time of the shooting.

