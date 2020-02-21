Denver police investigating shooting in RiNo, suspect at large

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting in the River North district.

About 7 p.m. Thursday, DPD said via Twitter that the shooting occurred at Brighton Boulevard and 38th Street.

One man was taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown, according to police.

Officers are looking for a male suspect who ran away from the area. DPD has not yet provided a description of him.

The intersection of 38th and Brighton is closed.

This is a developing story. FOX31 and Channel 2 have crews at the scene. Please check back for updates.