DPD: Department of Corrections officers shot wanted man

DENVER (KDVR) — Department of Corrections officers were tracking down a man on a parole violation, and shot him according to Denver police.

The man is now in the hospital in critical condition, according to DPD. No officers were hurt. Denver Chief of Major Crimes Division Joe Montoya said the suspect had a handgun.

The shooting happened at the Advenir apartment complex near 1000 S. Parker Rd.

Denver police will be conducting the investigation, along with Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more details become available.