Denver police investigating possible abduction of woman

A woman was possibly abducted in the 5000 block of West 9th Avenue. A still picture from a traffic camera shows the minivan involved. (Photo credit: Denver Police Department)

DENVER (KDVR) – Investigators are working to gather more information and need the public’s help regarding a possible adult abduction that happened in Denver Sunday morning.

The possible abduction occurred in the 5000 block of West 9th Avenue. Around 10 a.m., an adult female was seen getting into a white minivan screaming for help, according to the Denver Police Department.

The white minivan was last seen around the area of 10th and Sheridan. The license plates may be California plates.

If anyone knows who the woman is or any info regarding this incident, they are encouraged to call DPD by calling 911 or 720-913-2000.

Above is a still picture from a traffic camera that shows the minivan.