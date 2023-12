DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said it was investigating an outdoor death Saturday evening.

DPD posted about the investigation on X, formerly known as Twitter, a little after 9 p.m. Saturday.

Police were investigating in the 10000 block of East Harvard Ave. The death was not being investigated as a homicide as of Saturday night.

DPD said the Denver Office of the Medical examiner would provide the cause of death.

No further details were immediately released.