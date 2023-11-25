DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating an outdoor death near Union Station Saturday night.

Police posted about the investigation on X, formerly known as Twitter, around 6:22 p.m. and said it was happening in the 1700 block of Wewatta Street in the Union Station neighborhood.

The death was not being investigated as a homicide as of Saturday evening.

DPD did not specify any further details but said the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the victim’s identity and cause of death.