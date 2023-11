DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Sunday that it’s investigating an outdoor death near the Congress Park and City Park neighborhoods.

Police said the investigation was taking place near Colfax Avenue and St. Paul Street.

No details about the circumstances of the death were released as of Sunday afternoon.

DPD said the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner will provide the victim’s identity and the cause of death.

It was not being investigated as a homicide as of Sunday afternoon.