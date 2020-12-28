Police: 1 person killed during reported burglary, 1 suspect on the run

DENVER (KDVR) — Two people have been arrested after a suspected burglary in Denver’s Montclair neighborhood Monday afternoon. One person, however, remains on the run.

Police were called for a burglary in progress around noon near the intersection of 10th Ave. and Monaco Parkway. The caller described the three suspects as black males who were driving a black Honda.

When police arrived they found one man deceased and three people who they believed to be the suspects running away from the scene.

One of the suspects was arrested after a short foot chase. While taking that man into custody, Division Chief Ron Thomas said the officers heard gunshots and turned to see a second suspect who appeared to be trying to carjack someone.

Officers at the scene engaged that suspect and fired their weapons. The suspect was hit and taken to a hospital for treatment.

The third suspect is believed to have gotten away in a vehicle, described as a 4-door black Honda sedan with a temporary license plate.

Thomas said it’s unclear how the person who was killed was related to the incident.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a shooting/officer-involved shooting in the 900 block of Monaco. One suspect in custody; transported to hospital, condition unknown. 2 additional victims located, believed to be a part of the initial shooting incident. Watch here for updates. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 28, 2020

This is a breaking story. Refresh this page for new details as they become available.