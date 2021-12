Denver police said they are investigating a homicide after a car crash that sent a man to the hospital and he later died. (photo credit: KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police said Sunday they’re investigating a homicide following a single-vehicle crash that sent a man to the hospital. That man later died, police said.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. at East 40th Avenue and North Chambers Road.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at E 40th Ave and N Chambers Rd. One adult male was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The incident is being investigated as a homicide. Alternate routes are advised. pic.twitter.com/uSSEeoU8jH — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 19, 2021

Story developing…