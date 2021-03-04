Denver police investigating increase in vehicle thefts at DIA

DENVER (KDVR) — Since the start of the year, more than two dozen cars have been stolen from Denver International Airport (DIA) parking garages, prompting security changes at the airport.

An airport spokesperson tells the Problems Solvers it has added additional patrols in recent weeks after learning 26 cars had been stolen from airport property since the start of the year. That’s a 62% increase from one year ago.

“We know that when people entrust their vehicles to us, they expect to come back to their vehicle,” says Spokesperson Emily Williams.

Terri Finney says she flew out of DIA last week, and returned to the East Garage to find her 2014 Audi gone.

“We were thinking, ‘This is crazy, nobody steals cars, right?’ So we drive around thinking maybe we misplaced it, and then we realized no, it’s really gone.”

Finney says Denver police later told her the car had been used in a series of burglaries.

Wednesday night, Denver police arrested two people after “parking management for DIA noticed a suspicious vehicle driving around in the East parking garage,” according to a probable cause statement.

Police say a 20-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man were reportedly in a stolen car with stolen license plates, and are believed to be connected to at least two other auto-theft incidents.

Finney’s car, which has license plates OGO-677, remained stolen as of Thursday night.

She says she had her keys with her and the car was locked, so she’s not sure how the thieves were able to take it.

“I think the odds are that I won’t see that car again, and if I do, who knows what kind of condition it’s going to be in,” she says. “It’s horrifying, it’s time consuming, because I have to make police reports, and file insurance claims and talk to insurance adjusters.”

DIA staff says people should avoid leaving valuables in their car, and should report suspicious activity immediately to Denver police or to the See Say Airport App.

“We do have a fair bit of camera coverage, and we’re cooperating with Denver police in their investigation. Obviously, we don’t want this to continue,” says Williams.