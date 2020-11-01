Denver police investigating Glendale officer-involved shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police were investigating a Glendale officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of S. Colorado Boulevard on Saturday night.
According to DPD Commander of Major Crimes Division, Mark Chuck, Glendale officers approached an unresponsive white male in his 20s in a stopped pick-up truck just west of Alameda on Colorado Boulevard. “When they made eye contact, at some point, a shooting did occur, striking the individual,” Chuck said.
The male then accelerated backward hitting an undercover Glendale police SUV. He was taken into custody and transported to Denver Health Medical Center. Chuck said his condition is critical.
The officer in the SUV was taken to the hospital by another officer. Chuck said his condition was not serious.
Chuck said no Denver officers were involved that they know of at this time. When FOX31’s Laura Wilson asked if the individual that was shot had a weapon on him, Chuck responded, “I don’t have any information.”
This is an ongoing story and updates will be provided as they become available.