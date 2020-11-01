Denver police investigating Glendale officer-involved shooting

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police were investigating a Glendale officer-involved shooting in the 300 block of S. Colorado Boulevard on Saturday night.

Alert: Officers are on-scene in the 300 block of S. Colorado Blvd. investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Glendale police. Suspect condition unknown. PIO en route to scene. pic.twitter.com/t30gD35MJJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 1, 2020

According to DPD Commander of Major Crimes Division, Mark Chuck, Glendale officers approached an unresponsive white male in his 20s in a stopped pick-up truck just west of Alameda on Colorado Boulevard. “When they made eye contact, at some point, a shooting did occur, striking the individual,” Chuck said.

The male then accelerated backward hitting an undercover Glendale police SUV. He was taken into custody and transported to Denver Health Medical Center. Chuck said his condition is critical.

The officer in the SUV was taken to the hospital by another officer. Chuck said his condition was not serious.

Chuck said no Denver officers were involved that they know of at this time. When FOX31’s Laura Wilson asked if the individual that was shot had a weapon on him, Chuck responded, “I don’t have any information.”

Lots of police activity near the corner of Colorado and Alameda. Still waiting on information from @DenverPolice, who are out here investigating right now. Two bullet holes can be seen on the side of a truck on scene. Tune in to @KDVR for the latest pic.twitter.com/uKsap1I8dW — Laura Wilson (@LauraWilson_TV) November 1, 2020

This is an ongoing story and updates will be provided as they become available.