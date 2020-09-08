Denver police investigating fatal stabbing on Auraria Campus

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing on the Auraria Campus.

About 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, DPD said the investigation was taking place in the 1100 block of St. Francis Way, which is in the southeast section of campus.

The victim is a man. Authorities have not yet released his name. He is not believed to be associated with the campus, police said.

DPD has not released information about a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.