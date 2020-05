DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred near the Lowry neighborhood Friday.

About 4:30 p.m., DPD said it was investigating a two-vehicle crash in the 1100 block of North Willow Street. Shots were reportedly fired before the crash.

One male was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

At 7:11 p.m., DPD said the male had died.

The victim’s age and name have not yet been released.