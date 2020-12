DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department (DPD) investigators are calling a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday a homicide. An adult male was shot and died as a result of his injuries, according to DPD.

DPD said the shooting happened on the 1000 block of W. 14th Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).

Update: An adult male was shot and has died as a result of the injuries. This case is being investigated as a homicide. https://t.co/w5LIizUidZ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) December 20, 2020