Denver police investigating death in RiNo as homicide

A Denver Police Department vehicle is seen in this file photo. (KDVR)

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department announced Thursday afternoon it is investigating a death that occurred earlier this week in River North as a homicide.

According to DPD, about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a dead man inside a tent in the area of 29th Street and Arkins Court, which is near the South Platte River.

“At this stage of the death investigation, there are preliminary indications that the cause of death may be criminal in nature, so the Department is currently investigating the death as a homicide,” Denver police said.

DPD did not provide details as to how the man died.

The victim’s name will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.