Denver Fire Department responds to deadly RV fire in the alley behind the 2700 block of vine

DENVER (KDVR) – A recreational vehicle fire turned deadly early Saturday morning in an alleyway in the Whittier neighborhood.

The Denver Police Department and the Denver Fire Department have launched a death investigation into the Saturday morning blaze that sparked up in the alley behind the 2700 block of Vine Street.

The identity of the deceased hasn’t been released by officials, but FOX31 will bring you that information once it is made public.

According to the DFD, the fire also caused damage to a nearby garage’s exterior.

We will update this story as more information is released on the ongoing investigation.