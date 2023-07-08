Denver (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Saturday that they are investigating a deadly hit-and-run as a homicide.

Police said a man was assaulted and struck by a vehicle, and the suspect fled the scene.

Police said they found the suspect on the ramp from Interstate 70 to Interstate 25. He was taken into custody.

It started as a death investigation at 10th Avenue and Newton Street, police said Saturday morning.

A couple of hours later, DPD said the case was being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner, police said.