Man beaten, called homophobic slurs after Avalanche game

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man is sharing his story after he says he was assaulted outside of Ball Arena last week.

Cadien Shaw said he was leaving Brooklyn’s at Ball Arena on Jan. 26 after the Colorado Avalanche game versus the Boston Bruins. Shaw, a Bruins Fan, said he was approached by three Avalanche fans who started smack-talking him following the Avalanche win. He said the situation quickly turned aggressive, with the group calling him homophobic slurs.

“As they got closer, I think the first thing the addresser said was, ‘What, you can’t take it [expletive]?'”

Shaw said he fell to the ground, where he was kicked and punched by the three men.

“They took me to the ground with my head in my arms like in a ball and I just remember the slurs, the homophobic slurs,” he said. “And the punching and kicking, and there was a lot of chaos around, the girls were screaming get off of him, get off of him.”

Shaw said he doubts the men will be caught but believes it is important to stand up for himself by sharing his story.

“I don’t really care about them getting in trouble or paying money or anything, I’d probably just sit them down and have a conversation with them, to understand why,” he said.

Denver Police tell FOX31 the department’s Bias-Motivated Crime Unit is investigating the report. They are asking anyone who might have witnessed the assault to contact DPD.