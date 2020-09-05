Denver police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Five Points

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department said Friday night that it is investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Five Points neighborhood.

About 8:30 p.m., DPD said it was investigating two deaths in the 300 block of 24th Street.

At 10:15 p.m., police said the incident appears to be a domestic violence-related murder-suicide.

The victim is a woman. The suspect is a man. They were found inside a home. Their ages and names have not been released.

Authorities did not provide details about how the man allegedly killed the woman and himself.

“Investigators are not looking for any additional suspect,” DPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at: 720-913-7867.