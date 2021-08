DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating what they’re calling a homicide that happened in the Montbello neighborhood overnight Saturday.

At 3:41 a.m., DPD said it was investigating a death in the 12200 block of Albrook Drive. Later, DPD said the adult male victim was stabbed.

If you have any information about this case, DPD asks you to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

ALERT: #DPD is conducting a death investigation in the 12200 BLK of Albrook Dr .Office of the Medical Examiner will release victim ID and cause of death. Updates to this investigation will be posted to this thread as they are made available. pic.twitter.com/M6vNh0AyQU — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 21, 2021