DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking into a shooting that resulted in a death in the area of E. Andrews Drive and N. Dillon Street.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s identity and official cause of death will be released after the next-of-kin is notified. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867.