DENVER (KDVR) – Denver police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday in the 3600 block of North Elizabeth Street.

Denver police said in a tweet an injured man was transported to a local hospital on Sunday. Police said Monday morning that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information is to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

UPDATE: The adult male victim in this incident has been pronounced deceased at the hospital. This case is now being investigated as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 2, 2021