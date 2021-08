Homicide investigation in the 8100 block of E. 39th Ave. Credit: KDVR

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department says it is conducting a homicide investigation.

DPD said it was investigating the incident in the 8100 block of East 39th Ave. around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

ALERT: #DPD is conducting a homicide investigation in the 8100 block of E 39th Ave. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver pic.twitter.com/PuPgFjRZPN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 4, 2021

Not many details were shared by police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.