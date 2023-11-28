DENVER (KDVR) — On Tuesday, police in Denver investigated yet another outdoor death.

It was the fifth person to be found dead outdoors since Saturday, when four people were found dead in a 24-hour period.

On Tuesday, the Denver Police Department was called to the South Platte River, where a body was discovered. A pair of workers told FOX31 they found the body on the embankment.

It’s not clear how the person died or how long they had been there. The body was found in an area filled with bushes and trees along the river, not far from West Mississippi Avenue.

4 found dead during Denver freeze

Over the weekend, four other bodies were discovered.

One was at Broadway and Bayaud Avenue, and another deceased person was found in the 1700 Block of Wewatta Street. The other two were found along Colfax Avenue and Alcott Street.

The discoveries came as freezing weather with temperatures in the 20s gripped the city. The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment said those four people are believed to have overdosed.

Homeless advocates believe there could be an issue with tainted drugs and a lack of shelter during life-threatening weather conditions.

“Our entire drug supply that’s on the street is illegal and it’s tainted. And so even folks that are using meth often are using fentanyl — and don’t even realize that,” said Amy Beck, Together Denver executive director.

A push for action to curb overdose deaths

Beck believes drug users have a tendency to use more of the illegal drugs during freezing temperatures as a “coping mechanism” and to keep warm. She said more drug regulation is needed to create a safer supply.

Beck also supports establishing a safe injection site.

“A safe injection site is a safe place where people can go and use, and we know they won’t overdose. If they do, there are trained professionals there to help them,” Beck said.

Back at the site where the fifth body was discovered Tuesday, it was not clear how the person died. The medical examiner will now try and determine what led to this death.