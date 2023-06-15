DENVER (KDVR) — Crime typically increases during the summer months in most metropolitan areas in the U.S., but it’s only June and Denver has seen multiple shootings within 72 hours.

A shooting that left two people in the hospital happened after the Denver Nuggets victory parade on Thursday. FOX31 spoke to parade attendees who said they were traumatized by the sudden outbreak of violence.

“We didn’t feel like Denver wasn’t safe, and then literally, it wasn’t within 30 seconds,” said one mother, who brought her daughter to the event.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said in a Thursday press conference that the post-parade shooting was not related to the event.

“We believe that this was a targeted incident,” Thomas said.

Many attendees say they were still in shock after learning of the shooting that injured 10 people during the Monday night celebration of the team’s NBA Finals win.

“You just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time,” one onlooker said.

Downtown blocks see higher assaults

The Problem Solvers found that, according to the Denver Police Department database, the area surrounded by 19th and 22nd and Lawrence and Blake streets has had the most aggravated assaults since May 1.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock had harsh words for those who brandished guns during the celebrations.

“Shame on them for once again marring what had been otherwise a pretty successful event,” he said.

Hancock pointed out similar crimes have occurred in Aurora and other metro area cities.

“This is not about downtown. … This really is about young people getting their hands on guns,” he said.

Denver Police continue to investigate the multiple shootings.

“Rest assured that our Denver Police Department will not rest until we apprehend the individuals who are responsible,” Hancock said.

Chief: Downtown detail ‘can keep the area safe’

Thomas told FOX31 a security plan is in place to keep the downtown area safe for visitors and those who live and work there.

“We have a significant contingent of officers that are deployed in our downtown core, particularly on the weekends during the entertainment hours, so we believe we can keep the area safe,” Thomas said.

Increased peace and security is something 23-year-old Monteo Linzy wants to see happen sooner than later.

“I do believe this is senseless violence. I do believe there is a gun problem. But we need to take care of that problem,” Linzy said.

Denver Police say officers have taken hundreds of guns off of the streets. Most are illegal, and many of the suspects were underage and intoxicated.